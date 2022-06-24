Blow off some steam!

Durban - All aboard for a fun open day… The Umgeni Steam Railway, which has been devastated by the April floods, is hosting a fund-raising open day tomorrow, offering mini steam train trips, a fabulous craft and food market and lots of train-themed attractions at Inchanga Station. Wesley, the refurbished vintage steam loco, will be doing regular “shortie” trips. Buy a single ticket, or day pass which allows for multiple trips. Wesley will be doing trips on the hour from 9am until 2pm.

One of the attractions is visiting some of the old carriages and trains in the care of Umgeni Steam Railway (USR). USR volunteer Bernard Roos holds a vintage railways staff coffee pot in this pristine dining coach, made in 1930 in Birmingham, in its original, mint condition. Visit the Observation coach and the “Bullion” coach, so-called because from 1936, fitted with burglar guards, it was used as a coach for transporting gold bullion from then-Rhodesia to the rand refinery in Johannesburg.

Roos, as a student in UCT in the early ’70s, used to be a steward in railway dining cars, such as this one, during his varsity holidays, travelling along the main train routes. The volunteer organisation needs to raise R2 million to repair the flood-damaged railway line. Inchanga Station is at 1 Station Road. Picture: SHELLEY KJONSTAD/Africa News Agency (ANA) Inchanga Station is at 1 Station Road.

Entry is ticketed at R50 a child/adult/OAP for one steam train ride in a vintage carriage, and R150 for multiple rides. It also allows access to the Inchanga Station Craft Market, Food Stalls & Refreshments Garden and Picnic Area; Railway Museum; Model Railways. Tickets available at Inchanga Station – no pre-booking required. Another popular ride is the footplate experience: R300pp per trip on board Wesley, the Steam Engine (Booking required 12 spaces available for the day & Ts & Cs apply +16 years old)

Please note that there are neither ATMs nor card facilities on site. Cash or Zapper accepted. Visit www.umgenisteamrailway.com. If you want to make a donation towards the track refurbishment, visit https://www.facebook.com/195092653987179/posts/2156826351147123/. Enquiries: 082 353 6003. The Umgeni Steam Railway is a proud member of 1000 Hills Community Tourism Organisation.

