Durban - Bob the turtle, saved from certain death because of plastic ingestion, is home free in the ocean again. He was released yesterday after a temporary stay at uShaka Marine World, having recovered from serious plastic ingestion.

He had been rescued, near death, eight years ago at De Hoop Nature Reserve in the Western Cape and taken to the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation’s Turtle Conservation Centre. Yesterday, he once again entered the open sea after being taken down to an undisclosed North Coast beach in a padded box. “He needed only a nudge as he was put in the shallows,” said Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation conservation manager Talitha Noble.

