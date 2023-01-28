Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, January 28, 2023

Bob the turtle back home

Bob the turtle takes a leisurely swim in his temporary home at uShaka Marine World this week ahead of being released back into the ocean yesterday. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Africa News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Durban - Bob the turtle, saved from certain death because of plastic ingestion, is home free in the ocean again.

He was released yesterday after a temporary stay at uShaka Marine World, having recovered from serious plastic ingestion.

He had been rescued, near death, eight years ago at De Hoop Nature Reserve in the Western Cape and taken to the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation’s Turtle Conservation Centre.

Yesterday, he once again entered the open sea after being taken down to an undisclosed North Coast beach in a padded box.

“He needed only a nudge as he was put in the shallows,” said Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation conservation manager Talitha Noble.

“He swam close to shore, then got caught in a rip zone that took him out the back line.”

The Independent on Saturday

