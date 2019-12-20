Body washed up on remote KZN North Coast beach found alive









The 'body' of a man washed up on a remote Thukela Mouth beach. When rescue services got to the man it was found he was still alive. DURBAN - In a dramatic 15-hour rescue, emergency personnel saved a man who had been washed up on a remote beach in the Thukela Mouth area after a microlite pilot spotted what was believed to have been a dead body on the beach. IPSS Rescue said the location where the body was not immediately accessible by vehicle and required teams to hike for kilometres. “Upon arrival it was determined that the individual was in fact alive and in a critical condition,” said spokesman Paul Herbst. “The events leading up to the event are unclear." IPSS advanced life support paramedics, together with rescue crews, were activated to assist with the injured person and to assist rescue personnel on the scene.

“Crews worked to stabilise the man before beginning an arduous hike along the beach to an awaiting ambulance," Herbst said.

He was taken to the provincial hospital in KwaDukuza, in a critical condition.

No comment has yet been forthcoming from the Department of Health about the patient.

Meanwhile, in Durban gunmen fired several shots at a 60-year-old taxi driver in Leopold Street, before fleeing.

“He was taken to hospital for medical attention with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on arrival,” a police spokesman said.

“Two bystanders also sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at the Durban Central police station. Two men have been arrested and are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.



