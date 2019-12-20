DURBAN - In a dramatic 15-hour rescue, emergency personnel saved a man who had been washed up on a remote beach in the Thukela Mouth area after a microlite pilot spotted what was believed to have been a dead body on the beach.
IPSS Rescue said the location where the body was not immediately accessible by vehicle and required teams to hike for kilometres.
“Upon arrival it was determined that the individual was in fact alive and in a critical condition,” said spokesman Paul Herbst.
“The events leading up to the event are unclear."
IPSS advanced life support paramedics, together with rescue crews, were activated to assist with the injured person and to assist rescue personnel on the scene.