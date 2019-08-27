Durban - Fading memories have prompted a former Pietermaritzburg woman to delve deeper into her shared history with her mother. English professor and former Epworth Primary School pupil Julia Martin will share the journey she took to discover more about the childhood of her mother, Elizabeth Martin, when she launches her book, The Blackridge House - A memoir.

Julia wrote the book in memory of Elizabeth, who died in 2012 when in her early 90s.

Elizabeth spent her last days in a retirement home in Cape Town. Her memory had started to fade, but she could clearly recall her early childhood memories, said Julia.





She said that as her mother watched pigeons and squirrels through a window, she told stories of her home in Blackridge on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg where she had lived when she was eight years old.

“Some of her memories were of that big, wild garden at the house. As a way to connect to her, I thought I should find the house,” said Julia.

She said one of Elizabeth’s fondest memories was of climbing a mango tree with her best friend, and waving at the same driver who drove past every day.

“She said sometimes the driver would give them apples.”

Elizabeth was an art teacher at Epworth and Julia was one of her pupils.

Julia said her mother taught art to Std 3 learners, now Grade 5.

“She was my mother at home and at school I called her Mrs Martin.”

Julia said having her mother as a teacher gave her a strong connection to the school.

Poet, writer and journalist Antjie Krog described the book as a finely crafted text.

The launch will take place at Epworth Prep Primary School on August 29 at 5.30pm. For more information email [email protected] or call 0338462539.