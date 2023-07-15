Books that walk and talk

Durban - What if books could talk? Not just tell us their story but answer questions that may arise from it. No need to wonder for long because the Durban International Book Fair 2023 (#DIBF2023) will have a living library at the annual event which runs from August 9-13 at the Globe, Suncoast.

The idea, says #DIBF2023 co-founder Anivesh Singh, is that you can walk up to the books, hear their story and then ask them questions and receive immediate answers. “It’s time to bring back that magical element to books,” he said. It’s the first time this unique concept will be explored in Durban which is Africa’s only Unesco City of Literature.

So, how does it work? Organisers have literally taken their cue from this year’s theme of “the book and beyond” and, apart from just having words on pages, they have walking, talking, breathing “books” ready to share their unique stories. Singh says there’s no need to be a published author to be a living book. These books are made up of people from all walks of life who volunteer their time to share their stories in their own words.

Some of the living books have specific areas of expertise or unusual hobbies, some have interesting travel stories while others have picked up valuable life experiences which they can share with their readers. “It is a library of human experiences, where readers can engage in one-on-one conversations with ‘living books’ who act as storytellers and share their personal narratives,” said Singh. Each living book will be available for a scheduled conversation during which readers can engage with them.

If you would like to be a book, there’s still time to volunteer. One of the people who have volunteered to be a book in the living library is Dr Phindi Dlamini, the director of UKZN Press who also writes children’s books in isiZulu. Dlamini has all the inside information on the publishing industry and Singh said he would love to spend at least 30 minutes just learning all about it. Also in the living library is journalist and Daily News colleague Zainul Aberdeen who is an avid researcher into the history of Durban’s private bus transport system.

Singh said the living books would give DIBF2023 attendees the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of different perspectives, cultures and life journeys. “The Living Library aims to challenge stereotypes and break down prejudices. It will play an important role in social cohesion,” he said. Not only will several new books be launched at the fair, but the organisers have challenged the writers to come dressed as characters from books.

One comic book writer who is into cosplay has already pledged to come dressed as a superhero and Singh has challenged other attendees to also dress up. “How cool would it be to see Harry Potter at the fair?” said Singh. There will also be workshops on editing, writing and musical concerts. The #DIBF20203 will have 150 sessions and three different stages featuring an array of writers and experts on various matters.

There’s a talk on bonsai and a chess tournament which is open to anyone who loves the game. While a call was made for people to join in the fun, many have also come forward to volunteer their services. Singh said the fair would give those who published a book 20 years ago or a week ago time to talk about their stories.

“We have to work harder to create the next generation of readers,” he said. So far several schools have booked to attend the event and organisers have encouraged more to do so. All sessions are free. For more information and a copy of the programme go to www.durbanbookfair.co.za