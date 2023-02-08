Brace for the new Barbie family doll

With the release of Chelsea with scoliosis – a doll with curvature in the spine and a removable back brace – Barbie hopes to normalise the wearing of a back brace. Neurosurgeon and specialist in children’s complex spinal disorders Dr Luke Macyszyn collaborated with the company throughout the doll’s development.

“As a neurosurgeon focusing on complex spinal disorders, I was honoured to work with Barbie on the development of the Chelsea with scoliosis doll and ensure the accuracy of her shape and spinal alignment. This doll is an amazing example of representation for young children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with scoliosis or wearing a back brace, and I look forward to seeing it on shelves.” The doll was made to help normalise back braces for children who wear them and for children who don’t wear them to encourage inclusion. “We believe in the power of representation and are committed to creating dolls in a variety of looks so kids can see themselves in Barbie – and now, in a line celebrating Barbie’s little sister Chelsea.

“Our Chelsea line provides more ways to spark storytelling while providing kids with a way to develop their empathy and social processing skills through doll play,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice-president and global head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel. “Children’s early childhood experiences shape what they imagine to be possible. It is important that they see themselves reflected in the product. As scoliosis occurs ten times more often in girls than it does in boys, the Chelsea line was the perfect place to expand representation,” said McKnight. The Independent on Saturday