Breakfast for our champions

Durban — Like the province KwaZulu-Natal, which has weathered the Covid pandemic, the floods and the 2021 riots, and is still thriving, Independent Media too is resilient and has emerged stronger from a recent restructuring.
This was according to deputy national sales head Mike Ntsasa, addressing a breakfast attended by Independent Media’s loyal clients at Coastlands on the Ridge in Durban on Tuesday.
With few formalities, guests spent their time networking, renewing friendships, establishing new relationships and enjoying the delicious fare on offer.
The editors of all Independent Media titles in the province were joined at the event by chief executive officer Takudzwa Hove and the heads of the various sales divisions.
Guests included representatives of Arrow Cash and Carry, Suncoast Casino, Ozz Cash and Carry, Publicity Matters and Berea Tech.
