Brilliant brain power as twins attended graduation ceremony online

Durban - Identical twins Tia and Tamara Haridew yesterday attended their graduation ceremony online in the year of the Covid-19 lockdown. The two were among 9963 degree certificates celebrated in a virtual ceremony addressed by the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Nana Poku, and with congratulatory messages from four deputy vice-chancellors. The Haridew twins, who turn 21 on June 10, and who have always lived in Unit 7, Chatsworth, are seldom apart. They wear identical clothes for special occasions and are blessed with brilliant brain power, having been recognised as members of The Golden Key International Honour Society last year, as part of the top 15% of academic achievers within their degrees. They studied accounting at the Westville campus of the UKZN.

Twins Tia, left, and Tamara Haridew celebrate graduating online with BComm (accounting) degrees from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad ANA

“We don’t really compete,” said Tia. “We’re always there for one another. If one of us missed a lecture, the other was always able to help with notes.”

The two were put into different classes at school, as was the policy with twins, they said. However, they merged when they chose the same matric subjects at Meadowlands Technical High School. Before that, however, they enjoyed some fun and games, attending one another’s classes.

“I went to Tia’s arts and culture class and she went to my natural sciences class,” Tamara recalled.

“Our friends all knew because they could recognise us and they could distinguish one from the other, but the teachers didn’t.”

They credit one of their teachers, VIndurjeeth, for impressing on them that accountancy would be a good career choice.

With their bachelor’s degrees now behind them, they are studying for their post-graduate diplomas in accounting.

“The idea of going back to campus is a little scary,” said Tamara, referring to Covid-19. “But we miss campus and we need to write our tests.”

The two, who enjoy movies, visiting friends and going to church, both have contracts lined up with accountancy firms in Johannesburg next year.

“Yes, we’ll be staying together, but working for different firms,” said Tia.

Both plan to become chartered accountants and dream of one day travelling, and maybe working in the US. However, Tamara’s eyes are set on New York and Tia’s on Los Angeles.