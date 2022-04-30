Bringing laughter back to Durban

Durban - It’s all about bringing some laughter back into Durban. That’s the goal of comedians Riaad Moosa and Zuhair Dawood, who will be on stage at Suncoast on May 6, live for the first time since Covid locked down the world.

Story continues below Advertisment

Both funny-men said they would bring some feel-good vibes to audiences after everything Durbanites had gone through in the last two years. While the show on May 6 has already sold out, Moosa ‒ who’s a veteran in the comedy industry ‒ confirmed this week that another show had been scheduled for May 28. His well-known brand of comedy offers a light look into his life as a 40-something dad, husband, comedian and actor trying to make sense of it all.

Story continues below Advertisment

Moosa said: “I’ve been cooped up doing virtual shows for two years and I can’t wait to perform to real people instead of emojis on my screen, and to hear some real laughter instead of LOLs in the comments section. “I’m excited to get back on the big stage,” he said. Durban comedian Zuhair Dawood ‒ aka George Zuzu, Auntie Fathi and Haroon ‒ will take the stage for the opening act of Riaad Moosa’s new show on May 6. Picture: Supplied Local comedian Zuhair Dawood, who will be the opening act ahead of Moosa’s show on May 6, said this week that Covid saw the whole comedy industry die off, with all the comedy shows closed down with the restrictions.

Story continues below Advertisment

“This year we are coming back, and Durban audiences need it the most after everything that has happened,” said Dawood, referring to the devastating recent floods, as well as lockdown and the July riots last year. “The first show has sold out already and that shows people want to go out again, socialise and have a laugh. Live comedy is definitely making a comeback and this will be an exceptional start with Riaad Moosa. A whole lot of people love him and this show is going to roll. Comedians are passionate about making people laugh,” he said. Dawood, who grew up in Durban and is studying for a degree in business administration, has gained a huge number of fans for his social media personalities Auntie Fathi, Haroon the old Indian “uncle” and George Zuzu ‒ all separate characters who have their own audiences.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said he enjoyed making people laugh since he was a teen and started in live comedy in 2019. “There were open mic evenings all over Durban where you could test out your material and then I got a call-up to be on a show with Mo Vawda. “Growing up in Durban in an Indian household, there are many things we all relate to. I let the content come to me, such as an interaction I see when out at the shops. I’ll go home and develop that into some good material,” he said, adding that Durban had many good comedians who were on a buzzing comedy club circuit in the city until Covid hit in 2020.