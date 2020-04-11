Brothers in the spoor... From poverty to tracking beasts across the globe

Pietermaritzburg-based veteran wildlife tracker Alex van den Heever’s childhood turned tough after his parents divorced. However, when he became as close as family to his Shangaan-speaking tracker and learnt first-hand what it was like to be a child in the time of apartheid forced removals, he realised he hadn’t been badly off. “Although our time at Suikerbossie (where his mother moved) didn’t quite suit two previously privileged kids - like Missy (his sister) and me - it left us with a heightened awareness of the far greater plight faced by hundreds of millions of less fortunate people in the world,” he wrote in Changing a Leopard’s Spots, which he and Renias Mhlongo wrote. “By global standards, we weren’t poor.” The book is a warts-and-all account of their working together for 25 years, earning one another’s trust, overcoming racial instincts and learning the ways of each other’s cultures.

The book begins with the two men’s Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga childhoods and ends with their becoming world travellers on adventures tracking jaguars in Brazil, mountain lions in Patagonia, bears in the US, as well as kangaroos and dingoes in the Australian Outback.

It also tells of them addressing business seminars where they demonstrated how the mindset of a wildlife tracker can be applied to business.

“The process of finding a fresh track and following it to its conclusion and discovering the beast is a practice that can be applied to many aspects of business and personal lives,” said Van den Heever.

They are also motivational speakers.

Woven into the story are dramatic accounts of encounters with wildlife, especially leopards, dealing with the scourge of rhino poaching in their way and entering one another’s worlds, taking Mhlongo to London and Van den Heever to Dixie, in the former Gazankulu homeland, to participate in a nhluvulo ceremony to mark the end of the period of mourning the death of Mhlongo’s mother.

“In the year preceding the ceremony, the Mhlongo family had asked me to wear a black tag on the arm of my shirt as an indication that I was mourning Anania’s death. I was amazed at the latitude I was afforded by, for example, security guards, many of whom are Shangaan and Venda people, when I was in Johannesburg and when they saw me wearing the tag,” the book reads.

“On one visit to the head office of a company in Sandton, I was ushered through the security checks like a diplomat; such is the respect people have for those in mourning. Petrol attendants, airline staff, beggars, office clerks and the public in general were constantly offering me their condolences - a touching display of kindness from ordinary South Africans.”

Van den Heever said that after the coronavirus crisis, people would be forced to help one another.

He said it would be fitting for South Africa’s 15million middle-class people - black and white - to reach out to their poorer compatriots, offering not necessarily money, but time, knowledge and/or skills.

“Form a relationship and transfer something to improve that person’s life,” he urged.

“The middle class needs to reach out. We will become a bit poorer, but we have a responsibility. We can’t keep on with indifference and being deliberately ignorant, not knowing and not wanting to know (how poorer people live).”

Mhlongo, who spent part of the week at the Mpumalanga tracking academy the two own, said he did not see Van den Heever as a white man, but as his brother.

“He came to my home, learnt my language. When people don’t learn one another’s languages, they are lazy. They become shy of one another. People must talk to one another, not point fingers. We must speak eye to eye, then our country will run very well. That’s my dream.”

The launch of Changing a Leopard’s Spots was cancelled because of the coronavirus lockdown, but it will be on the shelves soon. The online edition can be ordered at www.kobo.com/za/en/ebook/changing-a-leopard-s-spots.