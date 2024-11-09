Building STEM skills block by block

Northlands Primary teams, Smooth Sailors and Lego Legends, excelled at the recent regional Lego League tournament in Ballito, placing second and third respectively out of 16 other competing teams, and ranking within the top 10 of 60 teams provincially. This achievement qualifies them for a second consecutive appearance at the national Lego League competition in December at Johannesburg’s Sci-Bono Discovery Centre.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and their accomplishments in the Lego League. This qualification and their performance celebrate their hard work and ingenuity, highlighting the importance of STEM education in shaping tomorrow’s leaders,” said principal Alistair Naidu. He added that the Lego League was newly established at Northlands Primary just over two years ago, and significant efforts have been dedicated to building valuable resources for the initiative. The coding and robotics teaching team Steven Kent, Shamilla Subramanien and Daryn Mahabeer have brought expertise and guidance vital for the school’s achievements as a leader in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, fostering young talent, creativity, and essential future-ready skills.