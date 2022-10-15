Building young men who will make a real difference

Durban - Glenwood High School yesterday celebrated the final assembly for Dr Andri Barnes, the school's outgoing principal, and the first woman to hold the post. While many were bidding farewell to the woman who has spent a large chunk of her career at the school, and who spoke to the IOS a few weeks ago, we caught up with new principal Pierre Jacobs, who “hit the ground running” this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jacobs describes himself as “born and bred in the Eastern Cape”, schooling at Grey College in Port Elizabeth before attending Nelson Mandela University and North West University. He taught history at Holy Cross Primary School before a stint at Graeme College, then moved to Queen’s College, where he was deputy head. He is married to Lizelle and has two sons, Christian and Caleb, aged 12 and 10, who are settling into Glenwood Prep School. From Queen’s College in the Eastern Cape, new headmaster Pierre Jacobs started at Glenwood High School this week. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency (ANA) “It’s been humbling how the Glenwood community has warmly welcomed our family,” he says. “From the staff, to the boys and the old boys.”

More on this Glenwood High School announces new principal as Dr Andri Barnes retires at the end of the month

At his first assembly on Tuesday, Barnes handed over her gown to Jacobs in front of the assembled school. I ask if this was a tradition. “No, it was just an incredible gesture,” he says. “It’s so supportive.” “Dr Barnes has done a phenomenal job steering the ship in the right direction in trying times. What I see is a credit to her and her management team,” He’s keen to build on that legacy.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am passionate about developing young men of character, with good morals and values; young men disciplined in themselves, young men who have developed the skills to succeed and make an impact on society. Level-headed, strong men who can make a positive impact,” he says. Jacobs himself enjoys outdoor life, sport and does woodwork as a hobby. “Family is important to me, as is forging binding relationships. No man is an island,” he says. “Sport and culture are important and boys need to develop in all areas. The joys and hardships on the sports field build character. There is a rich history of sport at the school, but boys should be encouraged to participate in as many activities as possible.”

Story continues below Advertisement

On the cultural side, in his first week he relished the school’s annual Toastmasters event. It’s also famed for its band. “I want to focus on service,” he says. “Generally, people look inwards, but I’d like to encourage all to look outwards, look at how we can assist.” It’s a sentiment that ties in well with the school’s motto, Nihil Humani Alienum, or “Nothing that concerns humanity is unimportant to me”. So where does he see the school of 1 100 boys and 280 boarders going in the future?