Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the senior citizen parties programme had a R15million budget and was delayed by a tender process.File Image:IOL

Durban - “Don’t treat us like this. It’s wrong. We worked so hard in our younger days, we deserve to be treated with dignity.” This is the plea from one Chatsworth pensioner, disgruntled and disappointed in the eThekwini Municipality’s handling of the senior citizens’ year-end function in SilverGlen, Chatsworth on Thursday, at which they were meant to receive lunch and grocery hampers.

The functions, held in every ward in the municipality, normally take place in the last week of November and early December, but were held after Christmas Day, allegedly due to a supply chain management delay at the municipality.

The pensioner, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation in senior citizen clubs, said pensioners were told to arrive at a local community hall at 9 am.

“About 400 to 500 people arrived, and it was so hot. They were left standing outside for so long.

“There were people as old as 92 waiting there. But nothing came,” she said. The pensioner alleged ward councillor assistants asked for money from the elderly, to buy refreshments for everyone.

DA caucus leader in the eThekwini council, Nicole Graham, said she would request the city council’s integrity department to investigate the bungling of the events.

“Most of the wards in Phoenix were affected. In some cases, the hall was not booked, or lunch was not catered, or there were no chairs and tables.

“This is the mockery this city makes of our elderly, many of whom are deeply grateful for a meal and food parcel. We are collating information.”

She said every year, the organisation of the parties worsened.

“There used to be a senior citizens committee, but there have been no meetings. We have been trying to get information and will take it up all the way to the public protector’s office, because millions are budgeted each year for this,” she said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told sister newspaper the Daily News the senior citizen parties programme had a R15million budget and was delayed by a tender process.