Burman Bush fence flattened

Durban: A section of the fence bordering Burman Bush, erected after security concerns at the green lung, collapsed during Tuesday night’s storm. It appeared that a strong flow of water had pushed it down, carving a path into Burman Bush.

The fence is one of several measures taken to make the 55 hectare sanctuary in Morningside safer. Pipes and cables lay exposed next to a manhole above the wrecked fence on Burman Drive. Residents in flats across the road heard a crash between 1am and 2am when a huge tree collapsed down a bank.

A concentration of huge waves was in view at the mouth of the Mngeni River that flowed strongly. An employee at one of the blocks of flats lamented that the mkhukhu (shack) he lived in nearby had been flattened in Monday afternoon and word from his umuzi (family home) in Inanda was that it had suffered the same fate. “There are no taxis. I can’t go there and see,” he said.

As the weather cleared and road traffic picked up in the morning, a shopper emerging from Windemere Centre carrying groceries was a sign of things returning to normal. At a coffee shop inside, patrons exchanged pictures on their phones of flooding in badly-hit areas of Durban. Schools were closed and without any sign of normal weekly activity, except the sound of a bell from Durban High Preparatory School that possibly went off automatically.

The Florida Road Urban Improvement Precinct said its management team was on the ground assessing the level of damage caused by heavy rains over the past five days. “This assessment will include any infrastructural damage sustained to public space infrastructure with the full report sent to eThekwini Municipality to be repaired. “We are committed to getting the precinct back to normal and open for business and public use as soon as possible. The UIP cleaning, greening and maintenance teams are already out in full force cleaning up,” said precinct manager Andrew Fynn.

