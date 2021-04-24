Busking at the Cathedral

Durban - The Denis Hurley Centre celebrates Freedom Day with live music today in an outdoor event showcasing musicians who have not had the opportunity to perform because of Covid-19 regulations

Organised by singer Simthandile Mtolo with the Independent Artists Busking Project, the event will be outdoors, socially distanced and everyone on site will be screened so that the space is as safe as possible.

This is the start of what the Denis Hurley Centre hopes will be an on-going collaboration. Musicians looking to busk should contact Mtolo while the centre is willing to provide free rehearsal space for artists.

There is no charge for admission to the event which runs from 10am to 1pm today, although patrons are encouraged to bring some cash to 'throw in the hat' to help support the artists.

There will also be a StreetLit bookseller and vendors selling crafts and drinks.

There is safe parking behind the Cathedral (cost R20) or below Victoria Street market.

