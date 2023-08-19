Call for bat rescuers

Durban - There are sprays one can use to ward off mosquitoes. But a better option is bats. Misinformed people might rank them as “flying rats”, but the mammals are gluttons when it comes to their appetite for “mozzies”. They also keep themselves squeaky clean so they are able to fly as efficiently as they do.

Tomorrow (SUNDAY), Bats KZN, the Bat Interest Group of KwaZulu-Natal, will be presenting a grounded and baby bat rescue course online course for beginners, starting at 8.30am. “The Bat Interest Group of KZN is run entirely by dedicated volunteers and with only a handful of permitted rehabilitators. We cannot be everywhere at once,” said committee member Amy Panikowski. “We are looking for enthusiastic rescuers who would be able to assist in rescue, potential release and transportation of injured bats to the closest rehabilitator.“

She said that with the baby season fast approaching, the group would also be training participants on how to rescue, briefly care for and reunite these pups with their mothers. “We are specifically looking for new members along the South Coast, in Northern Zululand and the Camperdown and Ashburton areas.“ To book for the course, email [email protected] or call 082 445 0585. The course costs R100.