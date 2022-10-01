Calls to share stories as radio approaches a centenary in SA

Durban - Most people have fond memories of the radio and usually they are loyal to their favourite stations. Media expert advocate Robin Sewlal says even though we are in the digital age of podcasts, streaming and social media, radio had persevered in popularity and continued to be relevant.

He said the medium, which takes us to work while driving and continues to play despite load shedding and poor weather, turns 100 old in South Africa next year. To pay tribute to this marvel that still accompanies soldiers to the trenches and informs those in the most rural areas of the world beyond, the Radiocracy programme has invited the public to share their most cherished memories of what many first came to know as “the wireless”. Sewlal, the founder of Radiocracy, says listeners, not presenters, are the focus of the project.

“Radio is cinematic. It paints pictures in your mind and is beyond the box and the screen,” he said. Sewlal described radio as a dual-purpose medium which allowed you to multi-task while giving you essential information like the news, weather, traffic and entertainment. “You may be alone but with radio you are not lonely. It provides one-to-one conversation, it’s personal and it feels like a presenter’s conversation with a friend.”

Sewlal said when people fled Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, many refugees pouring into neighbouring Poland relied on radio to give them updates of what was happening back home. “It’s live, immediate and tells you what’s happening now. It’s popular in the developing and developed world,” he said. In South Africa, community radio has an estimated listenership of between 9 and 10 million, while the SABC has the biggest listenership of 20 to 25 million a day.

“Radio has enormous reach and penetrates audiences that TV or movie theatres can’t,” Sewlal said. In addition, radio is cheap to produce, cheap to advertise on, and for a consumer it’s cheap, if not free to listen to, he said. To pay tribute to the contribution radio has made to this country in terms of democracy, transparency and communication, he invited anyone who loved radio to share their favourite memories of it.

Sewlal said entrants must write 750 words explaining their memorable radio experiences, be these good, sad or informative. “We are looking for personal stories. Someone driving long distances, someone at work where they are alone with the radio, radio bringing back memories of the early days, radio bringing sustenance while studying, or on special days like Christmas, Diwali or Eid when we are not with the ones we love,” he said. The essays will be considered for publication in a special centenary commemorative book next year.