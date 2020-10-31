Calm and ready for festive rush

Durban - Having just arrived in the city, Adam MacIntyre is looking forward to the festive season with quiet optimism. Taking up the position of Suncoast Casino, Hotels and Entertainment's director of operations and complex general manager, MacIntyre, who has more than three decades in the industry, said this week that Durban was well-placed to be a highly attractive travel destination for South Africans this year. Highlighting the uncertainty around international travel because of the resurgence of Covid-19 around the world, MacIntyre said: “South Africans are itching to take advantage of South Africa. “People are eager to get away, and our entertainment offering has something to suit everyone's taste. We are expecting a bumper season.” He said the hospitality industry must not try to make up for lost income during the lockdown this holiday season.

“It's not about short-term gain. It's about navigating through the challenges, both personally and in the business world, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. When we are through to the other side, Suncoast is ready to get back to full capacity and do what we do best, and that is to entertain.”

Apart from gaming and a wide choice of restaurants at the complex, many of which will offer specials in the weeks to come, the festive season line-up includes the likes of The Parlotones, Prime Circle and Rock the Globe at Barnyard Theatre.

MacIntyre is quick to point out that all safety protocols with regard to Covid-19 are in place, including thermometers which read core body temperature, sanitiser points around the complex and social distancing measures to ensure safety for guests and staff.

“We are in the business of entertainment and that means offering an experience that leaves each and every guest coming back for more.

“We work in the “people” industry, common courtesy and decency cost nothing, and treating each other, be it a fellow team member or guest, with respect is a non-negotiable.

“Sometimes, the things we do in our lives, or the way we treat someone, may appear to be insignificant, but can have a massive impact on those around us. Doing good things for people when there is nothing in it for you, is a reward all on its own,” he said, adding a sense of humour also helps to lighten any situation.

“I try to operate from a place of calm. I like being quiet and observing from the sidelines as opposed to being the centre of attention.”

Also lighting up his life are his wife, Olivia, and two-year-old daughter, Lily-Rose, who is already a beach baby.

“Lily-Rose loves the beach and the sea. She is absolutely in her element. We are loving the coastal life, enjoying the warmth, and I don't mind getting my toes wet in the sea every now and then,” he said.

The family also love spending time in the bush and, moving from the position of director of operations and complex GM at Emnotweni in Mpumalanga, MacIntyre said he looked forward to visiting some of KZN’s wildlife reserves.

“We will definitely be visiting Hluhluwe-Umfolozi again. It's been a very long time since we were there. Walking safaris and camping have always been a favourite pastime. Being able to enjoy the quiet and stillness of the bush-veld can sometimes make all the difference,” he said.

Right now, he added that a morning run along Durban's promenade provided time out to think – largely about how “I'm going to keep pushing and building the Suncoast brand which is the pearl in the Tsogo Sun Gaming crown.

“It has a fantastic track record of being Durban's favourite entertainment destination.”

The Independent on Saturday