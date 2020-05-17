Capturing the lives in lockdown of Durban’s homeless

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Photojournalist Samora Chapman said the first few days of lockdown left him feeling isolated and out of touch with what Durbanites were going through. What he really wanted was to document an important time in the city’s history, telling real stories. So he contacted KwaZulu-Natal’s African News Agency (ANA) chief photographer Shelley Kjonstad for some advice and she pointed him in the direction of the Denis Hurley Centre. “Sitting at home, I thought, I can’t do this, I have to be part of the solution. So I reached out to Shelley and found the incredible work done by the Denis Hurley Centre. “I’m very much about telling stories and I’m drawn to regular people, particularly those who don’t have a voice, have been marginalised or forgotten. These people are important and provide a rounded view of society,” said Chapman.

The Denis Hurley Centre helps the poor, those living on the streets as well as refugees, among many other projects. Meeting centre director, Raymond Perrier, Chapman was given permission as a “narrative therapist” to interact with the homeless who have been based at the centre or at the Durban Jewish camp during the lockdown period.

Forming a partnership with the centre and Fotomax, Chapman confirmed that 50% of the proceeds of the online sale of the collection of stories and photographs scheduled to start next week would go to the centre.

Chapman was drawn to the gritty lives of those who survive on the streets of Durban.

“I had to spend time with the guys and there was a huge outpouring of stories, they wanted to tell me their stories and I gave them someone who wanted to listen.

“I knew this city was a hard place, but most people don’t know the hard stories behind these individuals and I wanted to tell these stories

“I’m very interested in the informal economy, busking and street art, I’m about street level people and their cultures,” said Chapman, who has previously worked in London.

He said common threads between the men he interviewed included trauma experienced in their lives, often turning to drugs and crime out of desperation.

“But with these guys, there was also a lot about love, hope and salvation. Their stories were very moving and mind-blowing,” he said.

He added that while today’s journalism was fast paced and immediate, often only touching the surface of stories, the lockdown provided him with time to tell their stories as a social documentary. “I spent a few days with them, which has given the project more gravitas and meaning,” he said.

When the Independent on Saturday arrived at the centre with Chapman, many of the men came up to greet him, clearly eager to chat and look at the photographs he had taken of them.

Stanley Ford, who has lived on the street for 30 years, said: “What a great photo of me reading a book. I sleep anywhere and everywhere. I drink a lot to kill my worries, but I do try and avoid trouble.”

Kevin Padayachee, who also worked as a street newspaper vendor before lockdown, said he had not had alcohol since it started.

“It’s all in the willpower, but during the first week I did have a problem sleeping.”

Sandile Mthembu was also keen to see his photograph, saying: “I have lived on the streets for as long as I can remember.”

“There’s a great desire among these men to tell their stories. It is very affirming to be able to talk about who you are and your story,” he said.

To see the collection, go to www.samorachapman.com