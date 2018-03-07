Durban - Two people were injured on Friday after a collision between a delivery and a light motor vehicle which saw one vehicle plunge into a river.

Kyle van Reenen of Crisis Medical said emergency medical services arrived on the scene in Glen Hills to find a Volkswagen Golf had careened off the roadway before overturning and plunging into a river.

The driver and only occupant of the Golf, managed to free himself by breaking a window, before clambering to safety on the river bank. He was treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital for a further check up.

A passenger in the goods vehicle suffered a suspected fractured leg and was stabilized on scene before being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.

Van Reenen said reports from the scene allege that the two vehicles collided head-on when the goods vehicle failed to stop at a stop street, however the exact cause will be investigated by local authorities.

The Independent on Saturday