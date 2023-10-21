Car thieves ‘brake’ Street Lit hopes

Durban - A car that on many ordinary days was a “ferry” jam-packed with tables, crates of second-hand books and three people selling the books to enable them to live off the streets to sales points around the city has been stolen. Durban publicist and Street Lit project facilitator Illa Thompson is now desperate for another strong set of wheels and would love to hear from anyone who may be able to help.

“I have a team of 20 homeless men who all have access to the car at some point,” said Thompson, whose project falls under the Denis Hurley Centre. “It was worth more to me as a car than an insurance payout,” she added. The 21-year-old Ford Laser Tracer, known as “The Blue Car“, bearing the branding Publicity Matters on its doors, was stolen on the Esplanade, outside the back entrance to the Playhouse, on Thursday.

“She was an iconic part of the homeless and theatre scene. It was so recognisable. It took me everywhere. Moving actors, moving props. It took me as far as uMlazi, KwaMashu, Phoenix. I am grieving, devastated and heartbroken that she is no longer.” In the meantime Thompson and her two sisters are sharing a small car that can’t even accommodate a crate of books, she said. The Denis Hurley Centre’s Facebook page will carry a backabuddy campaign to help her replace The Blue Car and bring back transport security to the homeless who have found hope in selling second-hand books at outlets throughout Durban, she said.