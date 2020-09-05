Caring for people with dementia

Durban - In our Independent on Saturday webinar series this week, Sean Van Wyk, quality of life manager at Livewell, an organisation that specialises in caring for people living with dementia, talks about looking after those stricken by the illness. Van Wyk said there are more than 400 types of dementia, of which Alzheimer’s is the most common. This usually affects older people over 65 and is a slow, progressive disease where people who have it experience difficulty forming new memories, and can often become indecisive or disorientated. All dementia can result in personality changes. But there’s also vascular dementia, which can occur suddenly with someone who has had a stroke, or Lewy body disease that affects a person’s movements. Early onset dementia can affect those as young as 40. In the midst of Covid-19, Van Wyk suggested that, depending on the stage of dementia, people should not overwhelm those with dementia with information about the pandemic. “Someone living with dementia doesn’t take well to change. It makes them anxious,” he said.

He said it is the carers who should make sure they wash their hands and maintain physical distancing and good hygiene.

Van Wyk said good routines can help alleviate the anxiety and stress many dementia patients feel.

“Colouring, painting and drawing keeps patients’ minds busy. Armchair travel is very therapeutic and music is the best therapy,” he said. “Take them back to when they were young. Haul out the old photo albums.”

He also said the task at hand does not have to be perfect. “It doesn’t need to be a perfect drawing, it needs to keep them busy so they don’t have stress.”

Van Wyk also encouraged the caregiver to seek support.

“We often forget about them. Caring is a very challenging task

and it’s important to look after yourself. We can also be anxious or depressed and compassion fatigue can be a reality.

“You must look after yourself as much as the person living with dementia. As much as the person you are caring for needs a routine, so do you.”

He also advised carers to stay physically active and maintain healthy sleeping patterns.

“Focus on the things you are able to control. And that are within your means to control.”

For Van Wyk, the disease can affect anyone. “It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, or how much you know. We are all the same. You get reminded of how life can be unfair, but (Livewell) residents are just amazing even though they suffer from this disease.”

Catch our webinar on the Independent on Saturday Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IOSnewsSA on Wednesdays at 2pm.

For more information, the LiveWell group has a support page on Facebook and YouTube or visit its website at www.livewell.care.

The Sadag website also offers assistance.

