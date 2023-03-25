Caution on dodgy pet breeding

Durban - Pet breeding can become a “dark” affair, and there are millions of rescue dogs looking for good homes. This is the warning from Kamohelo Mantene Mokoena of the animal community website Pets24 who said there were risks to the health and welfare of animals used and born in poor breeding practises.

“Breeding dogs without the correct genetic testing and screening can result in offspring that are prone to a number of genetic illnesses, including hip dysplasia, heart disease and eye issues. Pet overpopulation is a serious issue, with millions of animals euthanised each year in shelters because of a lack of safe homes. Negligent breeding simply makes this issue worse,” she said. She said breeding can be dangerous for female animals, with possible problems such as infections, difficult births and even death. “Unregulated breeding facilities, sometimes known as ‘puppy mills’ or ‘kitten factories’, are renowned for housing animals in close quarters with poor sanitation and little care for their health and welfare. Legitimate breeders must adhere to strict regulations, and pet buyers must be made aware of the risks of irresponsible breeding practices to reduce the number of these poor breeding facilities,” said Mokoena.

“Responsible breeding measures, such as appropriate genetic testing and screening and safe and responsible breeding procedures, can help to reduce the risk of hazards associated with poor breeding habits." Legitimate pet breeders must follow strict regulations on the health and welfare of their animals, and pet buyers are urged not to support the ‘dark affair’ of ‘kitten factories’ or ‘puppy mills’. Picture: Supplied Mokoena cautioned people against supporting irresponsible breeders. “Finding a responsible breeder can be a challenging task. Here are several steps you can take to help ensure that you find a breeder who prioritises the health and well-being of their animals,” she said.

Research breeds: Before beginning your search for a breeder, it's important to research the specific breed of animal you’re interested in. This can help you understand common health issues, temperaments, and other important considerations. Check accreditation: Look for breeders who are accredited by reputable organisations, such as KUSA (Kennel Union of Southern Africa). These organisations require breeders to adhere to specific standards and guidelines. Ask for references: A reputable breeder should be willing to provide references from previous customers, as well as veterinary references.

Visit the breeder: It’s important to visit the breeder in person to see their facilities and the animals they’re breeding. This can help you determine whether the breeder is providing a safe and clean environment for their animals. Ask questions: Don’t be afraid to ask the breeder questions about their breeding practices, genetic testing and the health and temperament of their animals. A responsible breeder will be happy to answer your questions and provide you with the information you need to make an informed decision. Red flags: Be wary of breeders who offer “discounted” or “rare” breeds who don’t allow you to visit their facilities, or who don’t provide proper documentation, such as health certificates.