Cele guns for booze to slash rape, murder figures

Durban - In presenting the crime stats in Parliament on Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele did not mince his words when ascribing many of South Africa’s crimes to the abuse of alcohol.

While his officers are busy enforcing an alcohol ban under South Africa’s lockdown regulations to reduce the number of liquor-related trauma patients seen at hospitals and ensure they can deal with Covid-19 patients, Cele said it was clear to him that alcohol played a part in rapes and murders.

“Inanda is tops for rape in the South Africa, uMlazi comes second. Inanda is third with murder, uMlazi is fourth in the whole country. Which means our most problematic areas are uMlazi and Inanda.

“One other problem we have found with Inanda is that most people are raped coming from shebeens, they are raped around shebeens or they are raped in shebeens.

“Murders will go with these rapes, which means alcohol does play a role with these issues.”