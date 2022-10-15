Celebration of life to honour a donor

Durban - Tomorrow marks a day 24-year-old Matthew Legemaate never thought he’d see. It’s a day he, his family and friends will use to honour the organ donor and the family who saved his life five years ago.

Matthew was born with a congenital heart condition and had his first open heart surgery at 36 hours old. Four more followed before he was 10. From the age of 13, he survived on a permanent oxygen supply and was placed on a transplant waiting list. So weak he had to sleep for 20 hours a day, Matthew fought to attend school daily for two hours. In 2017, when Matthew was 19, the Legemaates were told he was “not going to make many more months”, said his mom, Janet.

“We discussed this with him and tried to prepare for him to pass away.” One Sunday in October that year, the family got a call that a donor had been found. At the Busamed Gateway Private Hospital in uMhlanga the next morning, his doctor, Robbie Kleinloog, told the family Matthew had a 10% chance of making it through the surgery, Matthew took the odds, saying he was exhausted and tired of being on oxygen: 23 days later, he left the hospital to start his life.

A photograph of a Lammergeier vulture (gypaetus barbatus) taken by Matthew Legemaate. l SUPPLIED In August 2018, he cycled 35km in the Amashova race and in 2019 completed 65km. Covid and lockdown prevented him from improving on that. “He is very well physically and has no health issues whatsoever,” said Janet.

But not a day goes by that he is not grateful to the donor who saved his life. “He gets very emotional about the donor,” said Janet, adding that he talked about the person all the time. “When he wakes up in the morning, he thinks ‘I feel well, I know it’s because of my donor’.

“It’s bittersweet: Matthew says on special occasions his heart aches for the family of the donor.” The Legemaates began the Hero777 Foundation to raise awareness about organ and tissue donations. “Hero 777 is Mathew’s birthday, the 7 lives that will be saved by organ donors and a Christian reference.

“His dream is to leave a legacy that more and more people will decide to become donors and many more lives will be saved. People are scared to talk about this and they need to,” she said. Janet has just finished painting butterflies on more than 200 rocks ‒ because kindness rocks ‒ for a rock hunt at a school. The children will have fun searching for them and parents will receive a letter asking them to consider registering as donors.

The foundation is also raising funds for phase 2 of the memorial to donors in Durban Botanic Gardens An organ donor gave Matthew Legemaate a chance to live. He has discovered a love of and talent for photography. l SUPPLIED Matthew is focusing on his career in photography, for which he has won awards, doing weddings and nature. eThekwini Heart Hospital transplant co-ordinator Cindy Goldie remembers meeting Matthew when he was 12. At that time, their main objective was how they could extend his life.

Children are more difficult to find organs for because of their size ‒ they match donations by blood type and size, and Matthew was tiny because his condition had hindered his normal growth. “When I met him he was little. Once he had a functioning body, he grew up and is now a whole head and shoulders taller than me,” said Goldie. “My best moments with him (after his transplant) were playing a game of golf and him driving me somewhere.”

Goldie said it was milestones like this that kept her going in the difficult times of providing support for donor families. “It’s so much more than a loss, but knowing their loved one will save lives adds another dimension.” ​Surgeon Rob Kleinloog said organ failure, of any kind, ultimately led to the greatest challenge in life, to consciously breathe.

He quoted an anonymous person to describe the effect: “To battle for every breath removes every grain of normality from life, a way of existence unfamiliar to those fortunate enough to enjoy a normal uncomplicated life. “The person undergoing an organ transplant has to deal with the uncertainty and the unknown. And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in.”

He said that, in the words of D Cooley, “to the clinicians who perform the procedure, it is like being an astronaut who gets all the credit and a trip to the moon, but had nothing to do with the creation of the rocket or navigating the ship”. He is the privileged one that gets to drive to the moon. “Without an organ, selflessly donated, the restoration of normality is not possible. Every man’s heart some day beats its final beat. His lungs breathe a final breath and if what that man did in his life brings hope of a normal life to others then in essence his spirit will be immortalised. To donate one’s organs is the biggest gift.” Kleinloog added that scientific advances in control and prevention of rejection improved the outcomes and longevity of recipients.

Goldie said many people didn’t know how many lives they could change, and that the procedures could be carried out in South Africa. She said there were also living donors, who could donate hip bones when they had a replacement, and most recipients of these bone donations ‒ and there are many for orthopaedic surgeries on knees, hips, necks and shoulders, for example ‒ didn’t even know how a donor had changed their lives. In the past, she said, children who had bone cancer frequently faced limb amputation to save their lives: now a donated bone can be used to save the limb.

Corneas are among the most life-changing donations. A hereditary condition, keratoconus is very painful and causes the cornea to bulge into a cone shape, causing loss of vision. Goldie said most sufferers were about 20 years old and when they were able to have a cornea transplant, they were freed from pain and able to see again. “Janet and Matt have done so much to promote organ donation, and we rely heavily on their work at the Hero777 Foundation. Their social media reaches a huge audience which is important because we need people to talk about being donors,” she said.