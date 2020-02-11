Cellphone battery thieves hurt networks









Cell phone network service providers say battery thieves are crippling their business. Albert Ngcameva, 32, Brighton Ndunge, 34, and John Phiri also referred to as John Watson Lumbe, 24, appeared in Hibberdene, Turton District Court, last Thursday on charges of damage to essential infrastructure and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The trio were found in possession of 48 cellphone tower batteries weighing about 90kg each. The value of the batteries was about R480 000. They were remanded in custody and will make a bail application on February 24. Vodacom said cellular base stations were the only form of connectivity available to many communities and when criminals targeted these base stations to steal diesel, power cables and batteries, they can cut off hundreds, if not thousands, of people.

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy said: “Each theft incident can result in the network in that area being down for days and can severely impact businesses as well as anyone relying on the internet to study.

“It can also cause ecological damage, with vandalism resulting in diesel spillage.

“We repeatedly see situations where people can’t make emergency calls and are put in danger,” said Kennedy.

MTN said the increasing theft of back-up batteries and vandalism of infrastructure on towers across the country had resulted in the company having to shut down some cellphone towers, leading to strain on the wider network and diminishing the quality of coverage.

MTN general manager Ernest Paul said the damage had a detrimental impact on customers.

“The outages and network downtime need to be factored in while operators replace batteries, repair damage and correct and maintain the towers, leaving South Africans without cellphone and internet connectivity.

“Home security alarm systems, for example, use network signals to send a distress signal to control rooms for security response. If the signal is disrupted, a signal will not be sent and your security company won’t respond.

“The same applies for vehicle tracking devices and personal safety and GPS location apps,” Paul said.

People can report theft to the police on 10111, Vodacom toll-free number 0822419952 and @MTNza Fraud Line Call 0831237867 or email [email protected]