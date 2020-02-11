Albert Ngcameva, 32, Brighton Ndunge, 34, and John Phiri also referred to as John Watson Lumbe, 24, appeared in Hibberdene, Turton District Court, last Thursday on charges of damage to essential infrastructure and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
The trio were found in possession of 48 cellphone tower batteries weighing about 90kg each. The value of the batteries was about R480 000.
They were remanded in custody and will make a bail application on February 24.
Vodacom said cellular base stations were the only form of connectivity available to many communities and when criminals targeted these base stations to steal diesel, power cables and batteries, they can cut off hundreds, if not thousands, of people.