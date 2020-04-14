Centre has something to croc about

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Being innovative by using exciting livestream feeds, video footage and interviews has garnered Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh a whole new online audience. This week, the centre manager Martin Rodrigues said while the impact of the coronavirus lockdown had had a devastating impact on the tourism industry, they were not going to take it lying down. “Yes, revenue has taken a bad knock, but we have had to come up with ways to innovate, be clever and get more interaction through live-streams and virtual tours, and we’ve seen a large jump on our social media platforms,” he said. Crocworld manager Martin Rodrigues is streaming a live talk on green mambas. Since the start of the lockdown, a core group of staff has continued with the feeding and animal husbandry for their resident animals, and every few days the centre has livestreamed feeding and talks on their Facebook page. These started on March 30, with crocodile feeding and the starring role going to Henry, the Nile Crocodile. Other livestreams have featured Brian, the Leopard Tortoise, vulture feeding, as well a talk on the delicate and beautiful flamingoes. “Henry will be turning 120 this year, and he is always popular. During our talks on tortoises, we highlight that when members of the public find a tortoise on the side of the road and believe it is lost, it should not be picked up.

Henry the Nile crocodile is 120 this year.

“Once a tortoise is taken out of the wild, you are condemning it to a life of captivity.

“Putting it back into the wild becomes difficult in terms of disease control, as it could introduce pathogens from the captive environment into that wild population,” Rodrigues pointed out.

On Wednesday, he will livestream a talk on green mambas which, he said, were currently spotted out and about because it is their mating season.

“Going into winter, green mambas on the coast don’t hibernate because the temperature doesn’t drop low enough, they just become a little less active.”

Reptile curator James Wittstock introducing Brian, the leopard tortoise.

With the lockdowns and unusual sightings of animals on streets around the world, he said: “These animals are always around, there is just far less human activity and in the current situation, people are more aware of what is around them.”

Rodrigues said, in his opinion, the tourism industry would take a while to recover once the lockdown period ended. “I think once the ban lifts, the public will need some time to recover, and it will be a long road to recovery for tourism.

“But for the moment, we are very pleased with the response to our videos and we’ve tried to keep top of mind that they are informative and sound in content,” he said.