Champion to play for Mrs SA finalist mom

Durban - From uMhlanga to LA and back again! Budding musician Ethan Briggeman, 13, is back in the swing of soccer, basketball, water polo and academics and, of course, playing in the school band at Reddam uMhlanga after returning home from Los Angeles where he came out tops in the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA).

Now, he’s tuning his electric guitar before playing some of his numbers for his mom Eloise, a Mrs South Africa finalist, at a family bingo evening fund raiser – one of the requirements for contestants. At the WCOPA, Ethan came home as champion of the World Division winner for his original works as a Junior having risen to the finals, making him one of the top three in the world for his section: instrumentals. He had entered last month’s event in three categories: original works, open and contemporary. “We are very proud of Ethan and he not only won gold for being a finalist he also won two golds for his original works and open performance, and silver for his contemporary performance,” said Eloise.

Ethan said his interest in guitar began after he got a toy guitar “when I was about seven or nine”. He upgraded to an electric guitar that “felt really cool” and, while home schooling during his primary school years, he managed to give the art more than usual focus and attention. Local concerts followed. In the background, encouraging his guitar talents and his sister Emily’s piano talents, was their dad Edwin, an experienced trumpeter having played for his village band as a child in The Netherlands.

Ethan said he enjoyed meeting people from all over the world among the 28 nations that competed in LA “The sound system was amazing. I was a little nervous but really excited to perform,” he said. The teenager said he has ideas of one day becoming a professional musician, his confidence having surged by facing crowds, first at qualifying rounds in Rustenburg and later in Los Angeles.

“It looked like he felt at home,” said his mother. Luckily, he got to LA. Ten Inanda would-be contestants were denied visas to the US because the consular office deemed them illegal immigrant risks. “I know it has been more challenging for some people,” Eloise acknowledged.