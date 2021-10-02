Charge city over foul water, say angry residents

Furious South Durban residents beside a water course feeding the Umhlatuzana River have called on government departments to criminally charge the eThekwini Municipality over poor water infrastructure management. The meeting was attended by representatives from the national and municipal departments of water and sanitation as well as other government departments.

Kharwastan Civic Association secretary Umar Singh said they had the authority to do it: “But you need the courage and the conviction.” Sewage and waste was entering a watercourse, especially from an informal settlement and a broken sewer line. Among those affected were Hindus performing prayer rituals beside filthy water.

One resident asked why municipalities were not taken to task. “If businesses flouted the laws, they would be prosecuted. Who takes the municipality and government departments to task?” Another said he was fed up that the Covid-19 pandemic was constantly given as the excuse for inaction from paid workers while those in ordinary jobs had to always make do.

The meeting heard that the problem had contributed to recent beach closures and warned that if it was not resolved, the problem of polluted beaches would raise its head during the December holiday season. It was raised that previous decisions agreed to, such as government officials issuing plastic bin bags to residents of informal settlements, had not seen the light of day. The meeting heard that problems similar to those in Kharwastan existed in nearby Silverglen.

Maggie Govender MPL called on government departments present to launch quick interventions and not only look at the long term. “Last year things came to a head with floods. Sections of roads were washed away. Residents then pointed out that their living conditions became unacceptable. In December when it was hot, there was a terrible odour off the river. There were mosquitoes. People suffered from skin rashes." Responding to the call to take criminal action against the municipality, Siyabonga Buthelezi, the scientific manager at the national Department of Water and Sanitation, said such matters would be followed up.

“We shall start with notices and directives. If it carries on and we are exhausted with everything, civil or criminal action may follow.” Another city representative, who only identified herself as Londiwe, said that if residents had specific problems, they were addressed. “If there is a broken pipe, you go and fix it ... some issues take longer than others.”