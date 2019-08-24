Durban - After allegedly pocketing thousands of rand from hopeful job applicants with promises of glamorous overseas jobs, Durban resident Bhanmati “Misha” Dhamraj appeared in two KZN courts this week on fraud charges. With a police investigation in full swing into the alleged scam artist, it appears her activities were countrywide, with other cases linked to Johannesburg and possibly Cape Town.

A KwaZulu-Natal SAPS statement issued earlier this week said the 44 year old would face 16 counts of fraud.

She also appeared in a Johannesburg court at the beginning of the week, after fraud charges were laid at two police stations in Gauteng.

On Thursday, she appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on three charges of fraud, with other cases still being finalised.

Alleged victims crowded into the gallery, with many hands going up when a court clerk asked who was in court for the Dhamraj case.

A neatly dressed Dhamraj faced straight ahead during the hearing.

Her application for bail was opposed by the State. For plea purposes, Dhamraj indicated she would plead guilty and the case was postponed to next month for further investigation.

It was also confirmed Dhamraj was currently serving a five-year suspended sentence and would remain in custody, followed by a resounding “yes” from the gallery.

Alleged victims have claimed they paid thousands of rand to Dhamraj, who promised to secure them jobs in the hospitality industry in destinations such as Florida, California, in the US, Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, and the UK.

Many said they resigned from their jobs after being told by Dhamraj that they would be leaving for their new positions within weeks.

One single mother, whose son had been promised a job which never materialised and has been sitting at home for four months after quitting his job, claimed she paid Dhamraj close to R20000.

Another complainant paid nearly R40000, which she had borrowed.

She even bought a new suitcase as she prepared to leave for her overseas job.

In Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Dhamraj appeared again to face one count of fraud, where the charge sheet said the complainant had paid close to R32000 to Dhamraj for an employment position in the US.

The case was also postponed to next month for bail consideration.

Alleged victims said Dhamraj had offices in Pinetown and uMhlanga, but this had changed and meetings with her took place at different Durban beachfront hotels. She would also hold the applicants’ passports and personal documents which she claimed were required for visas. They added Dhamraj became difficult to locate, with one victim having her passport posted to her from the Eastern Cape.

In 2015, our sister paper, the POST, reported that Dhamraj, who operated TMR Recruitment in Pinetown, was convicted of fraud for R385200 in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court.

The magistrate imposed a wholly suspended sentence of five years and Dhamraj’s attorney negotiated a plea bargain with the State.

Agreement was reached as to how she would pay back the money to the complainants.

At that time, victims told the Hawks in Durban that Dhamraj fleeced them and the money they paid her to book flights to Dubai, Canada and London was not used to book their tickets.

In 2009, there were media reports that a Misha Dhamraj was arrested after promising jobs in Israel to two complainants.

Dhamraj was arrested at the slightly differently named TRM Recruitment Agency offices in Pinetown and the police confirmed that 30 passports were found on the premises.

The case was postponed to November 2009 and no further information was available about that case.

This week KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Dhamraj was arrested on August 12 and made a first brief court appearance the next day.

“It is alleged that between 2018 and this year, the suspect defrauded victims of thousands of rands promising them jobs overseas.

“The victims deposited their money and when it was time to go abroad, she would disappear with their monies,” said Mbele, also confirming the two cases in Gauteng.

“She will also be linked to other fraud cases in the Western Cape.”