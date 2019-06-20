A road sign tells Samuel Modise and his walkers raising money for youth disability education, exactly how far they must walk until their next night's stop, in King William's Town.

Durban - Seven walkers who form the core of an expedition from Durban to Cape Town to raise funds for youth disability education have reached the Great Kei River. Samuel Modise, a co-founder of the youth-led non-profit organisation, Enabling Disability Education Nationally (EDEN) said that on Thursday they hoped to reach King William’s Town.

“We have engaged with tourists along the way,” said Modise. “They are interested in our walk and they took pictures of us. We told them why we are doing the walk.”

He said that to suggest they were tired was “an understatement”. “We are beyond exhaustion. We are on auto pilot,” he joked.

He said their bodies have done all they can and that it was now a mental exercise to keep going.

It is the organisation's second such walk, one in 2017 having been 600km from Tshwane to Durban, raising more than R170 000.

The latest walkers are scheduled to end their journey on June 29 having left Durban last Saturday.

"The biggest challenge facing South African people with disabilities is limited access to education followed by unemployment and then access to appropriate healthcare. Through this walk, we seek to give hope for people living with mental and physical challenges by helping them gain access to education,” said another co-founder of EDEN, Omphile Mangwagape, another core member of the group.

The seven core members will be with the expedition all the time while other people will join for stints, Modise said.