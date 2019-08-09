DURBAN - Nkandla police foiled a robbery in the early hours of Friday morning and after a shootout with the suspects managed arrested 11 people, while two suspects died in a hail of bullets. Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said that in the early hours of Friday morning police officers from Nkandla and surrounding areas where mobilised after intelligence was received of a possible robbery in the area. "At 1.30am, police officers intercepted three vehicles used by the suspects. There was a shootout between the suspects and the police which resulted in two suspects being fatally wounded," he said.

"One of the vehicles overturned as they attempted to flee," said Naicker, "resulting in four sustaining minor injuries while a fifth was seriously injured and is in hospital under police guard."

He said eleven suspects were arrested and five firearms with ammunition were seized. Police also seized explosives found in vehicles, while the three vehicles have been impounded pending further investigation.

"The suspects aged between 29 and 49 will be charged with attempted murder, possession of explosives as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They will be profiled to establish their involvement in other violent crimes within the province," Naicker said.

They are expected to appear in the Nkandla Magistrates Court on Monday.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has welcomed the firm stance taken by police. “There is no place for thugs in this province and criminals must expect police to fight back if they shoot at our men and women in blue. We call on all law abiding citizens to stand up and join police in eradicating crime within this province,” he said.