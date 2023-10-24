Durban – South Africa’s crack chef duo have heavenly ambitions. Catherine Sainsbury would love to prepare a meal for her late grandfather while Robert Zituta would love to do the same for Jesus Christ.

The two, from Cape Town’s Silwood School of Cookery, recently won at the RCL Foods Young Chef & Baker Challenge 2023. They came up with these answers after being asked – if they could prepare a meal for anyone in the world, living or a historical figure, who would it be, and what dish would they serve to impress them? “Although he may not be alive or a historical figure, I would choose to prepare a meal for my grandfather, John Sainsbury,” said Catherine.

“I met him only once as a baby and have heard that much of who I am today reflects his character. I miss him dearly and would love the opportunity to connect with him through a meal. I’d prepare my grandmother’s famous roast chicken, crispy potatoes, and a medley of vegetables including peas, corn, and carrots, accompanied by a heart-warming gravy. This meal holds ”cherished memories and would be the most meaningful way to honour his influence on my life.” Her teammate Robert Zituta said he would choose to prepare a meal for Jesus Christ.

“As a Christian, it would be a profound honour to cook for Him, especially during the Last Supper, one of the most important feasts in the history of my religion,” he said. “I would love to witness the joy and happiness that my meal would bring to the disciples and Jesus Himself.” The grand finale, held on Thursday in uMhlanga, saw 18 of South Africa’s top chefs under the age of 25 go head-to-head for coveted titles.

An intense day of competition by the young chefs in which they were required to prepare a starter, main course and dessert “from a mystery basket of ingredients culminated in the announcement of the three winning teams of two by the panel of esteemed SA Chefs Association judges,” read a press release. The winners shared a R30 000 prize. The runner-up position was secured by Amaara Sulaiman and Lalana Santana Pillay from Capsicum Culinary Studio in Durban, who won R20 000.