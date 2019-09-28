Cheryl Zondi speaks... ‘You’re better than your ordeal’







Abuse victim Cheryl Zondi is reaching out to help other women. Durban - “To every woman who has been or is being abused, I’m sorry you’ve had to endure this. I know you’re hurting, you’re afraid, you’re probably punishing yourself for pain you never asked for and I know how hard it is for you to put on a brave face, but I want you to know that you’re better than what you’ve gone through.” These are the words of Cheryl Zondi, the woman who accused her pastor, Tim Omotoso, of sexual abuse. She was in Durban this week as part of eThekwini Municipality’s panel at a Young Girls Seminar. Zondi earned national respect with her spirited appearance in the dock during Omotoso’s first trial. The trial was halted in March when Judge Mandela Makaula recused himself after reports that his wife operated a guesthouse where State witnesses in the trial had been accommodated. It is scheduled to resume on October 7. Omotoso is facing 63 charges of rape, human trafficking and racketeering. Zondi said when it came to spiritual beliefs, logic and reason were removed, so even intelligent individuals could find themselves falling victim to manipulative predators who preyed on people’s vulnerabilities.

“As a 13- going on 14-year-old who lacked a father figure, all I wanted was to feel like I belonged, to grow in my faith and to sing for God, the things that were used to take advantage of me,” said Zondi.

She said speaking out about sexual abuse was emotionally and psychologically draining. Strong support from her family, the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities Rights Commission, other organisations and “good Samaritans” had helped her through the ordeal of the first trial. Zondi is better prepared to go through it again.

She said knowing she had inspired so many women was humbling and was worth all the pain she had endured and it motivated her to fight.

“It’s one of the most excruciating things I’ve ever had to go through, but I’ve learnt a lot and am now in a position to handle things better and I wouldn’t change anything,” she said.

She said before she made her allegations,she had reached a point where she had nothing to prove and no longer cared what she’d lose or what she’d be confronted with for speaking out.

“As much as no one can dictate how anyone should come out about their ordeals, what I can share from my experience is that letting go of the shame that comes with being abused goes a long way. It took me years to be able to share my ordeal with anyone.

“I first confided in a friend who believed me and supported me. Having people believe me was so empowering and many times, that’s where it all starts.”

Zondi urged other women and young people to believe in their strength.

“There’s no telling when this will be over, but because I’ve given myself the peace of trusting that God works things out for my good, I’m very deliberate about not putting my life or my plans on hold while I find out.”