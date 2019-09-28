These are the words of Cheryl Zondi, the woman who accused her pastor, Tim Omotoso, of sexual abuse. She was in Durban this week as part of eThekwini Municipality’s panel at a Young Girls Seminar.
Zondi earned national respect with her spirited appearance in the dock during Omotoso’s first trial. The trial was halted in March when Judge Mandela Makaula recused himself after reports that his wife operated a guesthouse where State witnesses in the trial had been accommodated. It is scheduled to resume on October 7.
Omotoso is facing 63 charges of rape, human trafficking and racketeering.
Zondi said when it came to spiritual beliefs, logic and reason were removed, so even intelligent individuals could find themselves falling victim to manipulative predators who preyed on people’s vulnerabilities.