Childbirth and Covid-19

Durban - The changes women experience in their bodies during pregnancy may increase their risk of contracting Covid-19. This is according to Dr Shadreck Matuku, director of The Birthing Team at JMH City Hospital in Durban, who said it was not currently known if pregnant women definitely had a greater risk of getting sick from Covid-19 than the general public. “We do not have enough research on the virus yet to be able to confirm if pregnant women are at a higher risk,” he said The doctor said to date, there had been no evidence to suggest the virus could impact or be passed onto an unborn child and that early research had shown it was unlikely the virus could cause abnormalities at birth. “Any transmission to the child is therefore most likely to be after delivery, through close contact with the mother or other infected people. The virus has not been found in the breast milk of mothers with Covid-19 infection, so for now breastfeeding is not thought to be a route of transmission.”

While the country last week entered level 3 of lockdown, the pandemic continued to steadily increase, obstetrics has remained of vital importance and expectant moms are urged to consult their doctors and midwives to ensure continuity of care during this period, said Matuku.

“Obstetric and antenatal care are considered essential services. Antenatal care is known to improve pregnancy outcomes and the overall health of newborns. Important visits should not be postponed, monitoring the health and development of your child is crucial at this time. We need to ensure that both mom and baby are doing well,” he said.

For moms, the most important thing to do was to ensure their hands were washed regularly with soap and water, especially when arriving home from public spaces.

This was the best way to reduce any risk of infection, the obstetrician said.

“Aside from seeking medical care, expectant moms should restrict their visits to public spaces such as the grocery store or pharmacy. If they have no one to assist them at this time, they must follow the correct preventative measures. We advise pregnant women to stay at home as much as possible during this period,” said the doctor.

Matuku also advised moms-to-be to also keep their immune systems strong to protect themselves and their babies. Prescribed vitamins and iron tablets should be taken routinely.

“Iron is a key mineral that boosts energy levels and increases resistance to stress, infection and disease. They can add dark green leafy vegetables, like spinach; whole grains, and lean proteins, such as red meat and poultry, into their diet,” he said.

Vitamin D is important for boosting the immune system by helping to regulate cells focused on fighting infections. Pregnant women need to get seven to nine hours of sleep a night because it would boost their immune systems and help them recover quicker if they fell ill, Matuku outlined.

Unicef last month estimated that 116 million babies would be born during the Covid-19 pandemic globally.

“Millions of mothers all over the world embarked on a journey of parenthood in the world as it was. They now must prepare to bring a life in to the world as it has become - a world where expecting mothers are afraid to go to health centres for fear of getting infected, or missing out on emergency care due to strained health services and lockdowns,” Henrietta Fore, Unicef executive director said.

Concerning what pregnant South African women can expect during delivery at hospitals at the moment, sanitary conditions, strict physical distancing and limited interpersonal contact, to help curb the spread of the virus are undertaken by medical staff in obstetrics, Matuku highlighted.

“Hospitals are implementing measures to decrease contact and increase social distancing.

“This includes spacing of visits to limit the number of patients in waiting rooms; telephonic follow-up consultations; limiting consulting hours to the essential; having administrative staff working from home where possible,” said the doctor.

As for working as a medical doctor in one of the most stressful times, Matuku said: “The obstetrics industry is trying to limit the number of unnecessary c-sections that we perform. It consumes more PPE, requires more healthcare workers in the theatre and has a longer recovery time for mothers and babies, which could risk their exposure to the virus.”

The Department of Health confirmed it would screen pregnant women upon arrival at medical facilities - checking for symptoms of Covid-19, taking prior exposure to the virus and travel history into account for expectant moms.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) this month, on its website, published interim guidance on the clinical management of severe acute respiratory infection when the novel coronavirus infection is suspected.

“This guidance includes information on caring for pregnant women with Covid-19 as well as information on caring for infants and mothers with Covid-19, intrapartum care (IPC) and breastfeeding,” the WHO said in a statement.