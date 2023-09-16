Children’s home in drive for school uniforms

The initiative, which will run until January 21, aims to encourage people to assist with school necessities. It seeks to increase school attendance and improve academic performance by allowing children to focus on their education without worrying about what they wear to school.

Durban - St Thomas Home for Children in Sydenham is appealing for support for its Educate A Child initiative to help children in their care to get school uniforms and other basic necessities.

“We want to make sure the children look presentable when going to school. We hope the initiative will end the barrier to education and encourage children to always look forward to going to school. The Educate A Child campaign is a great way for people to help children get what they need for school,” said St Thomas Home for Children manager Marie Naidoo.

St Thomas provides residential care for 60 orphaned and vulnerable children (28 girls and 32 boys) from the age of 2 to 10 years old. There are 18 preschool children and 42 primary school pupils from Grade R to Grade 3.

“The money we get from funders is never enough because it covers the organisation’s operations. We struggle to keep up with some of the expenses such as buying school uniforms, and that is why we doing an initiative drive,” said the manager.