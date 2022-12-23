Christmas wishes

Durban - Musgrave Methodist Church parishioners Desiree Fay Balkisson, her daughter Stephanie and Stephanie’s children, Cole and Chad Erasmus, will join millions of Christians around the world to celebrate the true and joyous meaning of Christmas on Sunday, December 25, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

This celebration is even more poignant after another difficult and challenging year. Many parishioners and friends of the 129-year-old landmark Berea church, Musgrave Methodist, have created dozens of hand-knitted teddies and hundreds of little fabric goodie bags to be gifted to underprivileged children over the festive season. The teddies are used to decorate the church, and the goodie bags are used to decorate the tree.