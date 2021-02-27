Churchill’s plaque goes missing

Durban - The plaque outside the Durban Post Office, commemorating the speech given by the former British prime minister Winston Churchill when he was a war correspondent in Durban, has gone missing.

Owner of Durban Walking Tours Alison Chadwick said she was in central Durban this week and noticed the plaque had gone.

"I was in town on personal business, but I like to check on buildings because of my tours and I noticed that the plaque was missing. Due to lockdown, I had not been past that way for a long time. It was shocking to see," said Chadwick.

The missing plaque depicting war correspondent and later UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill addressing a crowd in Durban after his escape from imprisonment in Pretoria in 1899. Picture: Supplied

The Winston Churchill plaque outside the Durban Post Office has gone missing. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)

The Independent on Saturday went to the post office to check on the commemoration plaque, situated behind a spiked fence and bushes. The metal top half of the plaque was missing, but the inscription slab below is still in place.

There was rubbish around the plaque, as well as blankets indicating someone may be sleeping there.