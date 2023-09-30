City chides homeowner for sewage stink

Durban - S*** happens, all the time for Jack Barth. Not only does he have effluent running onto his property from the municipal sewer system, eThekwini Municipality seems to blame him for trying to fix the problem.

Since January 2022, Barth has woken to the sight and smell of human waste in his driveway and, sometimes, his house. Despite repeated appeals for help, the municipality has not been able to resolve the problem. Barth, a veteran in the construction industry, implemented stop-gap measures to ease the problem, costing him thousands of rand. Instead of a thanks, he appeared to be chided by authorities.

Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the municipality recently went to his home in Springfield Road to discuss the issue. “Municipal officials visited the site and met with a member of the Barth family. We noted that the issue was difficult to track as there was a diversion made by the consumer. All sewer lines that were inspected by the municipal team looked fine from the outside and there was no spillage when the team arrived. We did note that this could be because of these diversions from a private manhole (at the house). Sisilana said municipal teams would continue to work on the sewer line that ran through the area, to locate and isolate the problem and implement a long-term solution.

However, since last year, several plumbers had been to the site, some had tried to come up with a solution, others had just had a look and left, never to return, said Barth. He said the issue was not complicated to fix: they just need to dig up the road and replace the sewer line. He and his wife are desperate; the situation has affected their physical and mental health and, for almost two years, their friends and family have not been keen to visit because of the reeking mess. “This thing controls my life now,;there’s nothing else I can do. And it is costing us a huge amount of money. I think, eventually, we have to get this money back from the municipality; we just don’t know how,“ said Barth.

As a pensioner, he doesn’t have the money for a protracted legal battle with the council, and he warned that if the sewer lines were not unblocked, it could lead to a massive hole in the road. “The pipe in the road is broken, so sand is getting in from where the major water pipe comes out. It picks up the sand and forces it up. Just now the road will collapse like it collapsed on Earl Haig Road where the taxi fell into the road, unless they fix it now.” Last week, his neighbour was forced to line his driveway with sandbags to prevent the stinky effluent from flowing into his home.

Neighbours on both sides of the Barth house have been affected, even though he has redirected the effluent and made adjustments to his driveway, all at his own cost. Previously, the bottom part of his house was flooded with waste which caused large-scale damage and made parts of the property unusable. Some of the toilet facilities have been disconnected permanently to prevent the waste from running into the house. “The municipality is doing nothing for us. It went to the higher levels before and they asked when my lower level was flooded. Then, they said it's old news now; it's not flooding anymore, they’re not interested.

“They sent another plumber. He had a look, had a walk up and down and left,” said Barth. He said that despite paying huge sums of money in rates and taxes, he was unable to get the assistance he needed. To top it all, every morning he and several helpers had to use a power hose, disinfectant and several bags to clean his property and the manhole before he started his day. “Sewer lines can run for metres, connecting different homes and businesses,” said Sisilana. “Hence, the municipality always warns and appeals to residents to refrain from disposing of foreign objects into the sewage system, because the failure by one person to heed this warning can lead to many homes being affected by the blockage or sewer spillage. The blockage may not necessarily be in the customer’s home but somewhere else in the system.”