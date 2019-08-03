Durban - The popular I Heart Market, which is held on the first Saturday of every month usually on Moses Mabhida Stadium’s Imbizo Lawns, will be held at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium (Outer Field KP5) today. Owner and manager Anna Savage was hit with an unexpected 642% increase in rental for the site.

Savage was advised 12 days before today's market by eThekwini Municipality’s stadium management that the rental from August 2019 would be increased from R6508 to R48300.

She said because she could not meet this amount, she had to quickly secure an alternative venue for today’s market with Jonsson Kings Park “generously jumping in to allow the rental of the Outer Field KP5”.

She said it generated close to R500000 in revenue per market for small business and local entrepreneurs. There are on average 120 traders, with many casual workers employed.

“This is significant to the local economy. We were very concerned that we would have had to cancel the market.

“This loss of income would have affected our vendors dramatically. They rely on the income they make at the market, not to mention the loss of approximately 130 casual jobs for the day,” said Savage.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed the stadium fell under the municipality, saying “and as such all municipal tariffs are promulgated”.

“They are reviewed on an annual basis and implemented at the beginning of the municipality’s financial year on 1 July,” Mayisela said, adding that NPOs were given special rates but I Heart Market did not have NPO status.

“A valid NPO registration is required to secure the reduced rates. I Heart Market could not provide this, nor did they indicate they would be prepared to register as an NPO and thus commercial rates apply,” said Mayisela, adding should it register as an NPO, the market would receive the reduced rate.

But Savage said the I Heart Market had moved to the stadium eight years ago by invitation.

“The market’s presence utilised unused spaces within the stadium and attracted large crowds to the venue and its tenants.

“The rental paid by the market was always at a reduced rate. The understanding was the market would only be able to operate at a reduced rate because of the large infrastructure costs involved in setting up the markets and the benefits that the stadium gained from hosting the market,” said Savage.

She added that she did not dispute the annual increase, but did object to only being given 12 days’ notice.

The municipality did not respond to a query about why the NPO rate stipulation had become applicable after eight years of the market operating at the stadium and whether it had been a mutually beneficial arrangement.