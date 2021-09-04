City to fast-track pavement work

eThekwini Municipality has pledged to fast-track its work on the new pavements of Rivertown to make them accessible to people with prams and in wheelchairs. “The city is aware of the concerns about the pedestrian scoops. We are aware of all areas where these scoops are needed and it is currently in our construction programme. We have already begun work on other roads," said eThekwini Municipality spokesman Msawakhe Mayisela.

"We are currently finalising pedestrian scoops on Florence Nzama Road (formerly Prince Alfred Street)." The issue came to light after local business owner Jean Marc Tostee, from the surfing shop Surf HQ, told the the Independent on Saturday that the new pavements lacked scoops. The pavement is part of a tree-lined walkway that will connect the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre and the beachfront.

Tostee also pointed out that he had to make his own plan to give the new pavement a sandpaper effect because it was slippery and dangerous. "These pavers are supposed to be non-slip. However, if there are cases of people slipping and falling, we shall investigate accordingly and try to mitigate a solution to the concern,” said Mayisela. Disabled people also raised concerns about toilets for the disabled being locked and opened only on request as well as being used for other purposes.