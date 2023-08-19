Class of 2023 prepare to close school chapter

Durban - “The world is at your feet. Enjoy all the goodness it has to offer and explore the unknown ‒ you may just find your niche. Stay true to yourself and always uphold our three core values: integrity, commitment and compassion,” said Northlands Girls’ High School deputy principal Vani Rangasamy. Rangasamy was speaking to pupils ahead of the start of trial exams which start officially with life orientation on September 4. Rangasamy said the trial exams would be challenging because the matric pupils would have just completed their syllabi and the papers would be packed into three weeks.

“The June exams were reviewed and weak areas were identified. To address this, intervention lessons were put in place to work on these areas and assist pupils who did not achieve well. Past papers and revision booklets were also provided and worked through,” she said. Rangasamy, who’s also head of academics, life sciences and natural sciences, added that teachers had tried to guide pupils with their study skills and timetables. She gave these tips to pupils:

Ensure the foundation work is done: that is, study. Work on past papers to assess understanding. If questions seem challenging, then those sections need to be revisited. Ensure you get a balanced diet, sufficient sleep and some fresh air. Take scheduled breaks.

Try to remain calm ‒ this is just one chapter in the book of your life, you have been preparing for this for 12 years.

Do not compare yourself to anyone else ‒ just do the best you can. Once the paper is written, put it behind you and focus on the next one. Northlands Girls’ matric pupils Siphosami Lushaba, Olwethu Sosibo and Aisha Chataika, all 17 years old, shared what they had done to prepare, adding that consistency was essential. “We have created a study timetable which includes time dedicated to our sports and mental-health boosters breaks. This ensures all of our subjects receive adequate attention. We each gathered all necessary study resources such as notes and extra textbooks to make access to information easier,” they said. “We each are involved in specific study groups for the subjects we struggle with the most and attend all extra lessons offered by the school to maximise learning. Most importantly, we have maintained a positive mindset and have researched a few techniques to help us stay calm and effectively manage stress.”

“I have been revising what I’ve studied already and studying what I haven’t from the studying I did for June exams. I have also re-written past trial papers which our teachers gave us,” said another Durban Girls’ High School matric pupil, Bre-anne Holloway, 18. Bre-anne plans to study a BSc in Computer Science and Information Technology, or BSc in Geographic Information Systems and Earth Observation. Micyle Pieterse, 17, from Alexander High School in Gqeberha, said he would try to revise for at least one hour a day. He added that he looked forward to tackling the geography exam, and after school he wants to pursue a career in sports, as either a professional football player or sports manager.