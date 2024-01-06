Classic chords treat

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend the day with family and friends (pets included) in the wide outdoors. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli to food and crafts. Take a walk on the wild side on the short nature trail. Open rain or shine ‒ all undercover and fully wheelchair accessible. From 8am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and more. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce from 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. No charge to sell or to enter and traders are welcome. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000 Shows

Hilton College Chamberlain Music Centre: (tomorrow) Music Revival presents award-winning guitarist James Grace, one of South Africa’s leading concert artists. He has appeared with the Cape Philharmonic, the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic, the Johannesburg Festival, the Johannesburg Philharmonic and the Free State Symphony in concerti by Rodrigo, Villa-Lobos, Giuliani and Vivaldi. His recent concert schedule has taken him throughout South Africa, the UAE, Windhoek and Zimbabwe. Grace studied at the Royal College of Music in London as a Foundation Scholar with Carlos Bonell and became the first guitarist in the history of the College to receive the Tagore Gold Medal, an annual award presented to the most outstanding student. He will play a popular selection of classical and Spanish guitar favourites. He’s at Hilton College tomorrow at 3pm and at All Souls Anglican Church in Salt Rock, Ballito next Sunday at 3pm. R150 including refreshments at interval. Tickets at the door or via Music Revival WhatsApp (message only) 083 4174473 or [email protected] Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (42 Cunningham Rd off Bartle Road) An extra show (January 10) has been added for Barry Hilton’s One Night Only. Barry has an uncanny knack of finding the humour in everyday situations that everyone can relate to and laugh about and is never rude or crude. People of all ages and backgrounds have been laughing with Barry for more than four decades, making him somewhat of a comedy icon in South Africa. Show starts at 7.30pm. Venue opens 90 minutes before show. Bring food picnic baskets or buy at the venue. No alcohol to be brought in; bar available. Tickets R200, booking essential via email [email protected], call Roland at 0824998636 or Computicket. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Extreme Magic by Brendon Peel and Li Lau is coming fresh from the world famous strip in Las Vegas. They have conquered world stages on TV and theatres alike and made it to the semi-finals of the global TV show phenomenon "Got Talent: All Stars". Witness the impossible made possible. A guaranteed treat for the whole family. January 19 and 20 at 7.30pm, Sunday January 21 at 2pm. Tickets R180 via email [email protected] or call Roland at 0824998636 or via Computicket.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Extra shows and venue added to catch Mr & Mrs Normal AKA Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert. New characters, a few old favourites and stomping good music. January 26 at 7.30pm, January 27 at 2pm and 7.30pm, January 28 2pm. Tickets R200, booking essential via email [email protected] or call Roland at 0824998636 or via Computicket. Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) KickstArt’s annual family panto is directed by Steven Stead who works his magic on Aladdin. Starring Daniel Anderson as Aladdin, with Blessing Xaba as his long-suffering mother, Widow Twankey, and Iain Robinson as the dastardly wizard, Abanazar. Others include Georgina Mabbett-Kelly as Princess Jasmine, Mthokozisi Zulu as Wishee Washee, Rory Booth as Genie of the Ring and Belinda Henwood as Dar Ling. Performances at 2.30pm from Tuesday to Friday, 11am and 3.30pm on Saturday. Tickets range from R150 to R265. Until January 14. The Barnyard Suncoast: (today and tomorrow) 50 Carat Gold has a 10-piece cast taking audiences on a 50-year tribute to musical legends, from Elvis Presley to Tina Turner to Bryan Adams, and talent like Mango Groove and Freshlyground. Runs until January 27. Ticket prices vary. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za to book.

Art KZNSA: KZNSA hosts BuzzArt23, its biggest local-only fair, with the theme MADE: celebrating the artists of KZN. Main Gallery, Mezzanine Gallery, Park Gallery. Ends tomorrow. The Gallery Lifestyle, Ballito: New exhibition Humanity to celebrate unity. Until January 28.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Palmiet Nature Reserve. Old New Germany Road, opposite Westville Hotel. Hike under the canopy of trees to Helicopter Rock and cascade. Waxies afterwards for an early supper and a beer! Contact David 0726150559. Amblers Hiking Club: On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hiking for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 0832356123. We offer three free hikes for new hikers and new members are most welcome. Membership costs just R150 per year per family. Some fitness is required. Plan ahead for the January 20-22 Drak Gardens Monks Cowl weekend, R899 per person sharing per night, or R1275 per single per night, includes dinner and breakfast. Contact David 0726150559.

Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events

Woodpeckers: Learn the art of wood carving and turning in three-hour workshops in Hillcrest. January 8 to 13. R350. Contact Annie at 082 854 4754 or Max at 073 610 8078. Booking essential Street Lit Books: While you’re out and about, and if you need something to read, keep an eye open for the Street Lit second-hand booksellers. An initiative of the Denis Hurley Centre, the NGO provides opportunities for people to earn a basic income for homeless and formerly homeless people. Sites include Bridge City, KwaMashu; KZNSA Gallery; Municipal satellite container library alongside Workshop; Berea Centre; Davenport Square; Durban Botanic Gardens Visitors Centre; Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea; Bluff Towers; Umlazi Mega City; Durban station taxi rank, and others selling informally around Durban. Look out for the bright lime green branding – and let them know if you have any books to donate. Be included in our What’s On column. Send your events with all the relevant details to [email protected] by the Tuesday before publication.