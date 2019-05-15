Durban - MORE than 2000 tickets to the Nedbank Cup Final are up for grabs for Durbanites to attend the Moses Mabhida held final between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy on Saturday.

In exchange for the tickets, Nedbank wants citizens to contribute to the cleaning up of the areas which were badly hit by the recent Durban storms - which include the beachfront.

The fierce storms destroyed homes, businesses and roads, causing damage estimated at more than R1 billion. On Wednesday, a team from Nedbank started cleaning the Umbogintwini beach.

“As a purpose led bank, Nedbank is calling on local communities to #TeamUp4KZN and participate in an initiative to restore some of Durban’s coastline and beaches following the recent devastating floods.

“Participants who assist at one of the five clean-up locations will earn a free t-shirt, goodie bag and a ticket to the action-packed Nedbank Cup final (but tickets limited to the first 400 volunteers at each clean-up event),” said the bank in a statement.

Clean the beach to get free tickets to the Nedbank Cup final - here's how. Video: Sihle Mlambo / Independent Media

The bank has partnered with WildTrust to bring together the people of Durban to create a lasting Green Legacy beyond the Nedbank Cup and to restore the coastal region. The clean up operations started at the weekend, with cleanup operations at the Durban Harbour and Mangroves, on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Last minute tickets will be available for volunteers on Friday afternoon and on Saturday morning. The details are below:

WHERE TO CLEAN UP

Friday - 17 May - 3-to-6pm

Durban Main Beachfront

Meeting Point: Marine Lifesaving Club

Alternate meeting point: Addington Beach

Saturday - 18 May - 8am-to-12pm

Blue Lagoon

Meeting point: South side of the pier

Yvonne Verrall, the marketing manager of Nedbank Green Affinity, said the organisation was committed to sustainable development and had spent more than R275m in major environmental projects since its inception in 1990.

“This is something that is very close to our heart from a sustainability perspective,” she said by phone.

“We have all the locals from around this area who came to assist with the clean up. There were some other people who heard from our social media platforms and they are here to help with the clean up as well,” said Varrell.

She said some organisations that were part of the cleanup were recycling plastics and glassware from the debris. “I am astounded by the levels of pollution we have found here at the beach. There has been a very good turnout, I haven’t counted exactly how many people, but we are well over 100 people. It’s good to see so many people working to cleanup our beaches,” she said.

The bank said fans who showed their support by retweeting their campaign would be added to another lucky draw, where they could stand a chance to win tickets and VIP experiences to the Nedbank Cup final.

“The 2019 Nedbank Cup final is one of the most anticipated events on the footballing calendar and is set to showcase a true David v Goliath spectacle of football. Following the weather events in KZN, this match has however become about more than the football. We will utilise the Nedbank Cup final to leave a lasting legacy by not only raising awareness for relief efforts ourselves, but also by enabling and galvanizing supporters to lend a hand in the province’s clean-up efforts,” said Tobie Badenhorst, the head of group sponsorship and cause marketing at the bank.