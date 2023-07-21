Clean-up campaign aiming to give back, restore civic pride

Durban - Residents of Greenwood Park have initiated a campaign to restore civic pride and keep the area clean. The clean-up campaign, focuses on three entrances of the community which includes Mimosa Road, Effingham Road and Ardrossan Road.

Numerous organisations, local businesses and Greenwood Park Primary School have teamed up for tomorrow’s (Saturday) activities at 8am at the school ground. The programme involves a clean-up and a fun day programme from noon until 4pm. Fundraising activities include a football tournament and a market at the school grounds in Park Station Road. School staff and representatives, Neighbourhood Watch, Residents’ Association, Community Policing Forum, Destiny Fulfilled and Teens Under the Hood, an environmental club, Green Buddies Environmental Club, a health and safety consultancy, SLJ Consulting, community activists, eThekwini Municipality Cleansing Solid Waste unit, Durban North Parks unit and the Health Department will all take part.

One of the organisers, Farrah Shaik, from Greenwood Park Primary School, said the campaign aimed to unite the community and inject a sense of civic pride through the collaboration of residents and local business. “The campaign is more than just picking up litter. It is also about cleaning up our attitudes and encouraging community involvement and participation. We want to strengthen neighbourly bonds. The time for sitting back and complaining is over; each one of us can make a small difference and together we can make huge strides,” said Shaik. “We also encourage residents to come out in support of our local schools as they form the heart of the community. One of our primary aims is to give back to the schools through fund raising, as well as skills development.”