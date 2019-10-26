Closure for husband as Phoenix triple murder killer handed three life terms









Nikita Govindsamy, left with her sister Denisha and mother Jane. The three were murdered by Colin Pillay. Durban - Phoenix widower Sagren Govindsamy was pleased that the man convicted of murdering his wife and two daughters had been put behind bars to serve three life sentences. He told The Independent on Saturday, at the end of Colin Pillay’s trial in the Durban High Court, that he would have to find the strength to move on. Judge Phillip Nkosi ruled that Pillay was a danger to society. He had been having an affair with Govindsamy’s wife, Jane, 44, and killed her and their two daughters, Denicha, 22, and Rackelle, 16, at their home in Phoenix, in September last year. Govindsamy found his wife and their younger daughter dead in their flat.

Police later found the elder daughter’s body in a cupboard.

The judge added a three-year sentence for theft, which he said Pillay had committed to avoid detection.

“It is now for me to get my life on the road,” Govindsamy said.

“It will take some time to get over this. I am, emotionally, still disturbed. I need to push myself up now. I am happy with the way things went in court, it was a job well done.”

Also in court was Jane’s sister, Annie Ganasparsadh, also from Phoenix, who heaped praise on State advocate Cheryl Naidu.

“She gave a lot of her private time to this case and that hasn’t gone unnoticed,” she said.

Jane’s brother Vinesh Ritchar, Sagren’s sister Thaveshni Naidoo and a relative of Annie, Amar Ganasparsadh, were also at sentencing.

Judge Nkosi told Pillay that the personal circumstances he presented - that he was widowed, had four children, one still at school and the others unemployed - were “far outweighed” by his crimes and their effects on others.

“Nothing atones for your awful mistake,” Nkosi told Pillay, calling his actions “cruel”.

“I still don’t know why you committed these crimes,” said Nkosi.

“You showed hard heartedness in the most brutal manner one could ever imagine. You killed people you professed to love.

“You have shown a total disregard for the sanctity of human life. I don’t know how you can sleep at night if you still have a conscience.”

Colin Pillay was handed three life sentences for murdering three women. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Pillay has two previous convictions, one for “an obviously not serious” assault in 2011, for which he had paid an admission-of-guilt fine, and one for drugs in 2014.

He has a standard eight (Grade 10) education.

Nkosi said, according to the UN’s World Health Organisation, 12.1 out of 1000000 women were “victims of these crimes in South Africa”.

“It’s disheartening. In spite of the courts’(convictions), such crimes continue as if it’s business as usual.”

At a previous hearing, Govindsamy said he had forgiven his wife for having had an affair with Pillay.

“I don’t know why she did what she did, maybe (it was) out of pity for the accused,” he testified.