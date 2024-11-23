Coalition against ‘construction mafia’

The South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (Safcec) acting CEO Andile Zondi said they were happy law enforcement and the government were finally taking action to address the challenges facing the construction industry. Earlier this week at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC), Department of Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson hosted a national summit for crime-free construction sites.

In his address, Zondi said the years from 2018 to 2022 had been difficult for construction companies. He said in KwaZulu-Natal almost every construction site was affected, regardless if it was a R1 million or R1 billion contract. He also recalled an incident in Mossel Bay in which the entire site was burnt down. Zondi said the majority of incidents happened to small contractors who did not have resources. “We feel that those were the contractors most affected by site disruptions.”

He said between 2018 and 2022, more than 200 000 projects ‒ 45 in KZN ‒ were disrupted nationally, costing R51.16 billion. “The number doesn’t sound that high but many of the sites were hit or disrupted several times. The highest incidents were in Gauteng and to the highest value of R18.5 billion,” explained Zondi. He said during that time, they felt they had no support from the government and law enforcement. “Thankfully, that is now changing.”

Zondi said he had attended a few engagements relating to extortion hosted by various departments within law enforcement, namely the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), SAPS and the Metros. “It is very great to see the work that is being done and how seriously they are taking it. There is now a hotline, cases are being prosecuted and there is action being taken against extortionists,” he added. Zondi said he hoped they would get rid of extortion.

Macpherson said for crime-free construction sites they would need the NPA to act quickly and hold those posing a threat to the industry accountable. “Delays in court cases against those accused of disrupting construction sites cannot go on for months on end,” he said. He said they would not turn a blind eye on wrongful acts.