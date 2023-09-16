Coining it for charity

Durban - The saying goes “pennies make pounds”.

Musgrave Methodist Church has put this into action with its “Coppers for Christ” campaign. It has brought in more than R71 000 since it was launched in 2019. Musgrave Methodist members Bruce Morgan (who hand counts all the coins!); Desiree Fay Balkisson and Ian Smith with another batch of donations, which have averaged more than R900 a month this year.