Coining it for charity

Durban - The saying goes “pennies make pounds”.
Musgrave Methodist Church has put this into action with its “Coppers for Christ” campaign. It has brought in more than R71 000 since it was launched in 2019. Musgrave Methodist members Bruce Morgan (who hand counts all the coins!); Desiree Fay Balkisson and Ian Smith with another batch of donations, which have averaged more than R900 a month this year.
The campaign has expanded to friends and families beyond the Musgrave Methodist Church membership (including supporters of the Sharks rugby) who collect coppers and, working with “Rise against Hunger”, the funds raised have bought just over 20 000 meals which have been supplied to Hamba Nambe’s Children’s Care Centre, which the church supports.
The Independent on Saturday