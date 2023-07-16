Community forum confronts period poverty

The three-month Women Outreach Programme will distribute sanitary pads and toiletries until August, with the aim of reducing the number of girls who miss their classes because of not having access to sanitary pads and other products.

Youth desk chairperson Ashlin Ellan said they decided to intervene by supporting young girls after noticing a large number of female pupils were absent from school within their neighbourhood because of a lack of basic toiletries and sanitary pads. The programme is still in the first phase of collecting the items from people and organisations interested in donating.

“We are targeting underprivileged pupils in the Greenwood Park and surrounding areas. Our aim is to assist a minimum of 1 000 girls in our community and we hope to reach the target if more organisations do collaborate with us. For now, we are working with Green Buddies Environmental Club and UKZN Westville Campus Hindu Students Association, but hope to get more sponsors to help us drive the initiative.

“One of the biggest goals of the forum is to empower our community. And we hope this initiative will make a huge difference in lives of young girls struggling to access these basic needs,” said Ellan.