Community members urged to avoid abusing elders

Durban – Lamontville community members were urged to avoid ill-treating elderly people, during the celebration of World Abuse Awareness Day, at the Issy Geshen Lamont Home for the Aged. Members of the organisation alongside the elders and residents marched on the streets of the township to raise the awareness.

Chairperson of the home, Guy Levene, said the challenge remains protecting marginalised and vulnerable groups. “This day is especially significant to promote a better understanding of the abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect,” “Older people are not prioritised while their demand for shelter and healthcare has increased in the past years. The abuse of elders is on the rise, and this has increased inquiries from those in the community seeking safe accommodation and basic needs for survival. Through our outreach programmes we also provide direct elder abuse awareness and prevention services in the Lamontville community,” said Levene.

The home also provides direct elder abuse awareness in the township through referrals from care partners and community members. “The purpose is to raise awareness of the different forms of elder abuse and the youth and communities can come together in taking care of elders. By offering these programmes and services, the home can assist the elderly to live a better and improved quality of life,” he said. The Issy Geshen Lamont Home for the old aged was founded in 1960 by Issy Geshen and a group of volunteers to meet the need for vulnerable, homeless, disabled and needy pensioners in Lamontville.